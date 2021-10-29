Hyve Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $12.60 million and $2.06 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

