ICHI (ICHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,100.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $68,100.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,161 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.