IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $107.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 47.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

