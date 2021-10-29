Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £750.71 million and a P/E ratio of 980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.86. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

