Immersion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,781% compared to the typical volume of 481 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Immersion by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immersion by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immersion by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.