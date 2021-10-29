Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$0.020 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.04)-0.02 EPS.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

