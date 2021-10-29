indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

INDI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

