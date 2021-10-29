InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of INMD traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. 39,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

