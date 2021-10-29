InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Shares of INMD traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. 39,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
