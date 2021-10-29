InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.