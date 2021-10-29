INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Sells $130,340.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 128,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

