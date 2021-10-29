INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Sells $472,320.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

