Innodata (INOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269. Company insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Innodata at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

