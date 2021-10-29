Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 1,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.