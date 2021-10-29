Insider Buying: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Buys 22,008 Shares of Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 22,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,944.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,353,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,369,883.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 198,136 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,923.57.

TSE GSV opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

