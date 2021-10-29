Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $440,549.20 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10.

REPX opened at $26.28 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

