Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRK-A traded down $3,347.50 on Friday, hitting $432,902.00. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423,833.79 and its 200 day moving average is $421,748.95.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

