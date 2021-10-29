Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BRK-A traded down $3,347.50 on Friday, hitting $432,902.00. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423,833.79 and its 200 day moving average is $421,748.95.
About Berkshire Hathaway
