Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00.
BJ stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
