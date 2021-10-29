Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00.

BJ stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

