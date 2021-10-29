Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 11,191 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

