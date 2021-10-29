Insider Selling: Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Sells £231,000 in Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of £280.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLY. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

