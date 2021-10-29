Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,200 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $2,342,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

NSP stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

