Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $347.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.