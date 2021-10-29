Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $6,636,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $347.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Moderna by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,879,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

