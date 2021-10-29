Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 51,839 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

Qualys stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 316.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

