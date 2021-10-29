Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 966,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,744. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

