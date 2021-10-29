Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 13,704 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR opened at $23.23 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.