Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,262 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Waldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03.

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

