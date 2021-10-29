Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

