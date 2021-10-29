Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells 4,914 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total transaction of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $235.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Winmark by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

