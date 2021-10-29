Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells 4,914 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total transaction of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $235.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
