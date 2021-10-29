InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,720 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,720 ($61.67).

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,118 ($66.87). 384,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,700.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,861.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,774 ($49.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,397.50.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

