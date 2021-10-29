International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $148.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.14. 3,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,118. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

