International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 206,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

