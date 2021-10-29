Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Internet Initiative Japan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $483.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.