InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IPVF opened at $9.91 on Friday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

