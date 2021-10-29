Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

