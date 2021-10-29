Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $362.44

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $362.44 and last traded at $360.95, with a volume of 90939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,953,228. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

