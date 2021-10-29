Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.48

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.94. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2,546 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

