Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $25.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

