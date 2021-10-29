Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Up 1.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 2,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.