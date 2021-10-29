Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 60.1% in October

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,222. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

