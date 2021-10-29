Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 150,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.