Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.51. 843,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,454,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $384.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

