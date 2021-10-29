Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,352 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,727,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $82.27.

