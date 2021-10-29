Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $259,000 in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

