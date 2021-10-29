Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 360 call options.

ACEV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,341. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,064,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

