Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the average daily volume of 639 call options.
LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.07.
In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
LH opened at $285.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.
