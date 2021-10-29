Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 613 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 109.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 424,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 95.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 116,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 466.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WEAT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

