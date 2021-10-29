Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,578 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,210% compared to the typical volume of 934 call options.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

ACAD stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

