Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Invitation Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

