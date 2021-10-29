Ion Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities comprises 0.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.24% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NRDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

