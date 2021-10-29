Ion Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.10 Million in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,328,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,000. Taboola.com comprises about 3.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,531. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

